INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, LOW EARTH ORBIT (NBC NEWS/WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two astronauts, Jessica Mier and Christina Koch, performed the second all-female spacewalk today.

Their mission was to replace Nickel-Hydrogen batteries with new Lithium-Ion versions on the exterior of the space station.

The batteries store power generated by the station’s solar array on the left side of the station.

A second spacewalk is scheduled on January 20th, 2020 to complete the changes.