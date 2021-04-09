Arrest warrant issued in Edwardsville shooting

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday.

According to the Edwardsville Borough Police Department Facebook page, Shamel Williams faces several charges after police say he shot a woman inside a home in the 500 block of Roosevelt Street and the bullet also struck a wall in the immediate area of two children.

Through interviews and investigating, Williams was identified as the shooter. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos