Arrest warrant issued in Edwardsville shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday.

According to the Edwardsville Borough Police Department Facebook page, Shamel Williams faces several charges after police say he shot a woman inside a home in the 500 block of Roosevelt Street and the bullet also struck a wall in the immediate area of two children.

Through interviews and investigating, Williams was identified as the shooter. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.