Arrest made from January’s double homicide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Police Department has made an arrest of the suspect wanted in the January 30th double homicide shooting.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis together with Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay announce the arrest of Jayshawn Johnson for the South Main street shooting that occurred in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on the evening of January 19th, the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Jayshawn Johnson, aka “Times Too,” in Miami, Florida.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane and the Fugitive Task Force are working with the District Attorney, county detectives, and Wilkes-Barre Police to arrange Johnson’s transport back to Luzerne County to face the charges.

Johnson faces charges of double homicide along with other related charges.

The District Attorney’s Office will release further details as they become available.