Arrest made from January’s double homicide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After three weeks alluding authorities, the suspect in a Wilkes-Barre double homicide is behind bars.

The families of three victims who were shot in Wilkes-Barre are getting a measure of justice tonight.

Jayshawn Johnson was arrested for the South Main Street shooting that occurred in Wilkes-Barre on January 30.

32-year-old Damian Thomas and 31-year-old Maurice Chapman both died from their injuries.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found Johnson in Miami, Florida.

The family of Champan says they feel a sense of comfort now that the alleged killer is off the streets and behind bars.

“Of course we are very relieved and just glad to know the Wilkes-Barre City Police actually are doing their jobs. It might take longer than we want of course, but in the end, justice is being served and that’s what we wanted from the start,” said Barbara McLean, victim’s sister-in-law.

Several agencies are working together to arrange Johnson’s transport back to Luzerne County to face the charges.

This isn’t the only justice this family is seeking. We’ll have another report on Eyewitness News at 11 explaining their connection to an unknown hit-and-run driver who remains on the run.