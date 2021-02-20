Arrest made from January’s double homicide in Wilkes-Barre, victim’s family speaks out

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Families of several victims who were shot in Wilkes-Barre are getting justice.

“Sadly, lives were lost. Innocent people,” said Barbara McLean, Victim’s Sister-in-law.

21-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was arrested for the shooting on January 30 outside the bar “Bo’s on Main” along South Main Street.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Johnson Friday night in Miami, Florida.

“We’re a hurting family. Time after time when things like this happen and they never get solved, you know there are so many unsolved cases out there. We just assumed we were going to be added to those cases,” said McLean.

But they weren’t, even though it took three weeks to find Johnson.

Police say he shot three men. 32-year-old Damian Thomas and 31-year-old Maurice Chapman both died from their injuries. The third victim was badly injured. Chapman’s Sister-in-law Barbara McLean says this isn’t the only justice they want served.

“At least one case is getting solved. I just pray they do find who hit my sister,” said McLean.

Her sister, Angela Velazquez, is the victim of a Wilkes-Barre hit and run on February 10. The driver is still at large.

“My family, I would say was very angry and hated Wilkes-Barre Police, but hey, if they could solve another case of ours, maybe we’ll love them,” said McLean.

We will be following Johnson’s transport back to Luzerne County.