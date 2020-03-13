Area school districts announce closures

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) This is an ongoing story and we will be updating this post as more details become available.
Governor Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.
Crestwood School District has announced the closure of schools for a period of ten school days. As of posting, the return date has been set for Monday, March 30.
Wilkes-Barre Area School District announced the closure of schools starting Monday, March 16. As of posting, classes will resume on Monday, March 30.
Dallas School District has also closed, effective 3 pm on Sunday, March 15. All schools will be closed and activities cancelled until at least March 23. SAT exams scheduled for Saturday, March 14 have also been canceled.
The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System announced the closure of all schools and the beginning of distance learning effective Monday, March 16. This will continue for a minimum of five school days through March 20.
This closure effects the following schools:
Bradford County
- Epiphany School
- Saint Agnes School
Lackawanna County
- All Saints Academy
- Holy Cross High School
- La Salle Academy
- Our Lady of Peace School
- St. Clare / St. Paul School
- Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School
Luzerne County
- Good Shepherd Academy
- Holy Family Academy
- Holy Redeemer High School
- Holy Rosary School
- Saint Jude School
- Saint Nicholas / Saint Mary School
- Wyoming Area Catholic School
Monroe County
- Monsignor McHugh School
- Norte Dame Elementary School
- Notre Dame Jr. / Sr. High School
Lycoming County
- Saint John Neumann Elementary School
- Saint John Neumann Jr. / Sr. High School
All school districts in Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties have announced that they will be closing for a week starting on Monday, March 16.
“We recognize that these decisions present additional challenges to our families,” Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan wrote in a statement. “The decision to close was made with the utmost care and consideration in the contact of all available information.”
According to a release from the Riverside School District Superintendent, Paul Brennan, all schools within the Northeast Intermediate Unit will be closed. That includes the following 20 school districts:
- Abington Heights
- Carbondale Area
- Elk Lake
- Lackawanna Trail
- Mid Valley
- Mountain View
- Old Forge
- Scranton City
- Valley View
- Wayne Highlands
- Blue Ridge
- Dunmore
- Forest City Regional
- Lakeland
- Montrose Area
- North Pocono
- Riverside
- Susquehanna Community
- Wallenaupack Area
- Western Wayne
“The rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the spread of Coronavirus require this response,” Robert McTiernan, Executive Director Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit wrote in a statement. “The decision is made out of concern for all staff and students in our schools, especially those who are most vulnerable. Each school district will monitor developments closely and consult with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. All NEIU districts recognize the impact school cancellations can have on families and communities. Timely and transparent updates will be provided by each district to its local communities.”
Below, is a list the local colleges, schools, and organizations that have made changes amid the coronavirus spread. With 100s of schools and events being cancelled throughout the region, please contact the coordinator of any event to make sure it is still scheduled.
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the closure of schools in Montgomery County and other precautions
Shippensburg University is extending spring break
University of Scranton has temporarily ended face-to-face classes and moved to remote education
Bucknell University has transitioned to remote education for the rest of the semester
Bloomsburg University has extended spring break, canceled travel and suspended events
Penn State University has moved all classes online
Keystone College has extended spring break
Johnson College has extended spring break
LCCC has announced modified classes and suspended travel
Wyoming Seminary has delayed the physical opening of school
The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has been postponed
Friends of the Poor postponed their annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner
The Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed
The Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed
The Jim Thorpe Irish Fest has been postponed
Pottsville has canceled their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and postponed the State of the City Address
The PIAA State Basketball Tournament and Swimming and Diving Championships have been postponed
A Luzerne County Family Court building has been sanitized
Geisinger has restricted visitors at hospitals
Monroe County Commissioners have asked voters to apply for main-in ballots
Wilkes-Barre has announced a proactive approach to stopping the coronavirus spread