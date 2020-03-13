Area school districts announce closures

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) This is an ongoing story and we will be updating this post as more details become available.

For the latest on school closures Click Here.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days starting Monday, March 16.

Crestwood School District has announced the closure of schools for a period of ten school days. As of posting, the return date has been set for Monday, March 30.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District announced the closure of schools starting Monday, March 16. As of posting, classes will resume on Monday, March 30.

Dallas School District has also closed, effective 3 pm on Sunday, March 15. All schools will be closed and activities cancelled until at least March 23. SAT exams scheduled for Saturday, March 14 have also been canceled.

The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System announced the closure of all schools and the beginning of distance learning effective Monday, March 16. This will continue for a minimum of five school days through March 20.

This closure effects the following schools:

Bradford County Epiphany School

Saint Agnes School Lackawanna County All Saints Academy

Holy Cross High School

La Salle Academy

Our Lady of Peace School

St. Clare / St. Paul School

Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School Luzerne County Good Shepherd Academy

Holy Family Academy

Holy Redeemer High School

Holy Rosary School

Saint Jude School

Saint Nicholas / Saint Mary School

Wyoming Area Catholic School Monroe County Monsignor McHugh School

Norte Dame Elementary School

Notre Dame Jr. / Sr. High School Lycoming County Saint John Neumann Elementary School

Saint John Neumann Jr. / Sr. High School

All school districts in Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties have announced that they will be closing for a week starting on Monday, March 16.

“We recognize that these decisions present additional challenges to our families,” Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan wrote in a statement. “The decision to close was made with the utmost care and consideration in the contact of all available information.”

According to a release from the Riverside School District Superintendent, Paul Brennan, all schools within the Northeast Intermediate Unit will be closed. That includes the following 20 school districts:

Abington Heights

Carbondale Area

Elk Lake

Lackawanna Trail

Mid Valley

Mountain View

Old Forge

Scranton City

Valley View

Wayne Highlands Blue Ridge

Dunmore

Forest City Regional

Lakeland

Montrose Area

North Pocono

Riverside

Susquehanna Community

Wallenaupack Area

Western Wayne

“The rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the spread of Coronavirus require this response,” Robert McTiernan, Executive Director Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit wrote in a statement. “The decision is made out of concern for all staff and students in our schools, especially those who are most vulnerable. Each school district will monitor developments closely and consult with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. All NEIU districts recognize the impact school cancellations can have on families and communities. Timely and transparent updates will be provided by each district to its local communities.”

Below, is a list the local colleges, schools, and organizations that have made changes amid the coronavirus spread. With 100s of schools and events being cancelled throughout the region, please contact the coordinator of any event to make sure it is still scheduled.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the closure of schools in Montgomery County and other precautions

Shippensburg University is extending spring break

University of Scranton has temporarily ended face-to-face classes and moved to remote education

Bucknell University has transitioned to remote education for the rest of the semester

Bloomsburg University has extended spring break, canceled travel and suspended events

Penn State University has moved all classes online

Keystone College has extended spring break

Johnson College has extended spring break

LCCC has announced modified classes and suspended travel

Wyoming Seminary has delayed the physical opening of school

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has been postponed

Friends of the Poor postponed their annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner

The Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed

The Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed

The Jim Thorpe Irish Fest has been postponed

Pottsville has canceled their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and postponed the State of the City Address

The PIAA State Basketball Tournament and Swimming and Diving Championships have been postponed

A Luzerne County Family Court building has been sanitized

Geisinger has restricted visitors at hospitals

Monroe County Commissioners have asked voters to apply for main-in ballots

Wilkes-Barre has announced a proactive approach to stopping the coronavirus spread