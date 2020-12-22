Area auto dealerships donate 60K to help struggling businesses

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gibbons Ford, along with more than a dozen other auto dealerships and businesses have come together this season to help other struggling businesses in the area.

According to the release, they have together purchased gift certificates totaling $61,500 from local bars, restaurants and pizzerias in an effort to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will distribute the gift certificates to our employees, customers, and those in need, in lieu of

Christmas Gatherings to abide by CDC guidelines. We respectfully ask, if you are able, please

join with us in supporting local businesses,” the release read.

Donors include: