(WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning at a popular but dangerous swimming hole in Luzerne County.

Police and dive teams were called early Saturday evening to Hollenback Township to what’s called the Powder Hole. Reports indicate a man in his 20’s entered the water and never resurfaced.

Crews remained on the scene for a few hours. We are still waiting for word if they were able to find the apparent drowning victim.