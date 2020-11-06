AP: Matt Cartwright wins re-election

(AP) – The Associated Press has called the race in Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district.

The AP determined democratic U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright won a fifth term after a hotly contested race against Republican Jim Bognet.

In a statement released by Cartwright, he states “I applaud Mr. Bognet for putting his name on the ballot, but ultimately our vision to Move Northeastern Pennsylvania forward won. Regardless of who you voted for, the commitment I made eight years ago still rings true today — I will work for every Northeastern Pennsylvanian.”

The 8th District in northeastern Pennsylvania encompasses all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties and most of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Cartwright has now won three straight elections in territory friendly to President Donald Trump.