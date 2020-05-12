Antiviral distributed in hospitals to help treat COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A new antiviral is being used to help those suffering with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Health stated that they are distributing the antiviral medication, remdesivir, to help those in hospitals with COVID-19.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said that while there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir for treatment, clinical trials have shown that it has reduced the time needed for recovery from the virus.

51 hospitals will be receiving the drug. Contributing factors include the severity of symptoms, the amount of COVID-19 patients, and the amount of those patients who are on ventilators.

Remdesivir is administered via IV once per day for ten days, depending on the severity of the illness. The FDA states that the drug may help reduce the amount of coronavirus in the body, decreasing recovery time.