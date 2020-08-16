Another quarantine must have? Houseplants, says The Sill CEO

This May 30, 2019 photo provided by The Sill shows Eliza Blank outside The Sill’s San Francisco shop. Blank, who founded The Sill in 2012, says people turned to plants when they realized they would be stuck at home due to COVID-19 concerns and isolated from others for much longer than expected. (Kelly Boitano/The Sill via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t just toilet paper that people stocked up on during the pandemic. There was a run on plants, too.

Demand for greenery was so high this spring at online plant store The Sill, that some varieties were sold out. And the rush of orders took the company by surprise, leading to shipping delays, a problem even online shopping giant Amazon had.

CEO Eliza Blank, who founded The Sill in 2012, thinks people turned to plants when they realized they would be stuck at home and isolated from others for much longer than expected.