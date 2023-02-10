EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— We have some sad news to report on Friday from within the Eyewitness News family. A journalist who worked here for decades has passed away.

Jerry Baum was a jack of all trades who proved his worth immediately after he was hired by WBRE some six decades ago. This valued journalist who called northeastern Pennsylvania home left a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

At 27 years old, Jerry Baum joined the Eyewitness News team paired with news anchor Franklin D. Coslett and weather anchor Joe Scott.

The year was 1961, little did he know then but Baum would become a news reporter on some of the biggest stories in northeastern Pennsylvania’s history.

In 1972, he was pressed into service to report on the Agnes flood that devastated the Wyoming valley.

Just a decade later, he reported on the infamous George Banks mass murder spree in Wilkes-Barre and Jenkins Township the shootings claimed 13 lives.

“The largest grossing picture to ever play the theater was ‘Boystown’ which starred Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney,” reported Baum.

He also covered the conversion of the old Paramount Theater in downtown Wilkes-Barre into what is now the F.M. Kirby Center for the performing arts.

Former Eyewitness News photojournalist Mark Albrecht teamed up with Baum on the news beat for several years.

“He was one of those guys. Never a sick day,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht got to learn a lot about the man whose looks could be deceiving.

“He was the consummate grumpy old man sometimes and I loved him for it because it was like an act. he was a dear, sweet, thoughtful guy,” Albrecht added.

“I’m Bryant Gumbel.”

“I’m Jane Pauley.”

“I’m Jerry Baum.”

Sometimes the spotlight was on Baum or “Kahn has fallen through the ice on occasion.”

He helped put it on others and sometimes with enough coaxing, he could show his playful side like he did during one Halloween season.

News of his passing is tough to take for those who considered him more than just a colleague.

“It’s sad because he was a friend but also you knew what he meant to the valley. and how many people, how many lives did he touch both in the sports world and everything that we’ll never know about,” says Andy Mehalshick Eyewitness News journalist who worked with Jerry Baum.

“In my opinion, it does mark the end of an era because he was the last of the first,” Albrecht continued.

Jerry and Mark Hiller were part of the inaugural Eyewitness News morning anchor team in 1988.

He loved to talk sports whether it was about his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, or our shared fandom of the New York Mets.

“I will always remember the Mets baby outfit he bought for my son who was born in 1991 the year before Jerry retired,” said Mark Hiller.

Funeral arrangements are pending, our condolences to Jerry’s Daughter, Cindy, and all who knew and loved Jerry.