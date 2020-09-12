Amusement park worker arrested for unlawful contact with minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Danville man is behind bars after police say he attempted to have illicit contact with a 15-year-old.

According to a report from police, Robert Gair, 39, from Danville, was in contact with an undercover police officer who was assuming the identity of a 15-year-old girl.

The sexually explicit contact began in July and continued through August. During this time, Gair stated he worked at an amusement park.

On Friday, September 11th, police contacted Gair who agreed to make a statement at Kingston Police Headquarters. At the station, Gair admitted to having the illicit contact with the assumed minor.

Gair is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $175,000 bail. His hearing is scheduled for September 23rd.