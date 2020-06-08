Amusement industry faces trouble amidst COVID-19 pandemic

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As most fairs and carnivals have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s having a huge impact on the amusement industry.

This has been a crippling year for many businesses in our area due to the pandemic but especially for the amusement industry as most fairs and carnivals have canceled.

Swika amusements is a 3rd generation mobile entertainment company that started back in the 1950s. They have been doing carnivals and fairs every spring and summer since then.

This year, all of the joy and amusement has come to a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Swika amusements had 26 weeks of fun planned for 2020 but now are down to almost nothing. The company is hanging on by a thread having to lay off some of its employees. Owner Stephen Swika explains what they’re doing to stay afloat.

“We’re going to go about business as usual starting in 2021. What we’re doing now in 2020 is we’re taking our food stand and putting them out in different places, and we’re doing a drive-up service where people can get a funnel cake or some fried Oreos or a bag of cotton candy. And that’s what we’re doing to try to make ends meet.”

Swika Amusements also tells Eyewitness News they are planning to still come back bigger and better next year despite all they’ve endured.