Amazon shows COVID-19 precautions at Hazle Township location

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Following reports of high numbers of employees testing positive for COVID-19 at the site, Eyewitness News was given access inside Amazon’s facility in Hazle Township.

We talked with Stan Weitoish, General Manager of the Amazon facility known as AVP1, about how the company is keeping workers safe while continuing to deliver customer’s orders.

AVP1 has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, according to a 60 minutes report, workers at the facility had counted over 70 cases of COVID-19 infection.

While Weitoish wouldn’t comment on the infections, he did say the number of cases isn’t necessarily the most important number when compared to the numbers in the larger community around the facility.

“Obviously the Hazleton community has been hit harder in the Luzerne County area. And us being a big part of that Hazleton Community we monitor rates and the rates we have at this site are at or below the Hazleton community”

He says if they are alerted that a worker tests positive for the virus, management consult with local health authorities.

“And then we initiate a very thorough contact tracing program to ensure that there is no signs or trends of transmission within this site. And we have not seen any trends of transmission while inside avp1.”

He says workers are given 14 days paid time off if they contract the virus.

“If we find anyone that was actually in contact tracing and has been exposed, they would be put in quarantine and also be paid 14 days.”

Weitoish says to decrease the number of cases the facility has implemented regular strict cleaning and social distancing procedures.

After our visit to the facility, several workers reached out to us to say the safety procedures we saw aren’t always being followed there.

