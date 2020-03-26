Adopting animals during the coronavirus outbreak

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The past few weeks have been stressful and uncertain for many people.

Social distancing guidelines recommend people stay at home. Local shelters suggest adopting a furr-ever friend could help keep you company and help your mental state of mind.

“Everybody is sort of on lock down right now, everybody’s self quarantining and they’re at home so what better way to spend it than with a furry friend,” Ashley Wolo, director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said.

In a time when people are cooped up and stressed at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus, local shelters say adopting a pet might be just what you need to help you feel better.

“Everybody, or most people are in a state of panic or concern. So you know the animals kind of give you that theraputic mindset,” Wolo said.

“Animals have a way of calming us down with as simple as petting them, cuddling them,” Todd Hevners, executive director of the SPCA of Luzerne County, said.

The shelters also allow fostering for animals with medical needs or behavioral needs. Wolo says they’ve actually seen an increase in animals being fostered, while adoption rates have stayed the same. However, this isn’t the case at the SPCA of Luzerne County. Hevner says his staff is still working hard to find their animals homes. He says this period of self-quarantine can be beneficial for the animals.

“In this time when you’re home, it’s a beautiful time to spend with a new family member that is still trying to learn the routine of their new family,” Hevner said.

But shelters urge people not to adopt an animal just because they’re bored. They advise people to think about their regular schedule and lifestyle.

“Even though you’re sitting at home now, you definitely want to think about the future,” Wolo said.

Staff at the shelters say they will help new pet parents to adjust to having a pet and get back into their normal schedule when social distancing guidelines are no longer in place. If you’re interested in adopting an animal, you can do so online.

Griffin Pond Adoptions

SPCA of Luzerne County Adoptions