EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Just after midnight, Saturday morning, Edwardsville Police were dispatched for a call of a person who had been shot at the Swizzle Sticks Bar.

Upon arrival, EMS and Police discovered the victim, Ahjee Walker, 26, who had been shot behind his right ear. He was transferred to the hospital where he began to receive treatment.

There are no further details on his condition.

Pennsylvania State Police Major case team assumed the primary responsibility for the investigation in partnership with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation reports that Walker approached Alquwan Nelson, 24, and punched Nelson in the face. Nelson then shot Walker in the head and fled the scene.

Nelson turned himself in to Police after the shooting.

The DA has approved charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a weapon without a permit.

Nelson is set to be arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kravitz.

This is an ongoing investigation, WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as soon as it is available.