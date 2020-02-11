Abused and neglected dog gets the help she deserves

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Help is now around for a dog in heartbreaking conditions after it’s owner starved her down to her bones.

Barbiedoll struggles as she walks, working on her way back to a healthy life.

The executive director of hillside SPCA tells Eyewitness News the golden retriever couldn’t walk or lift her head when she was first brought to the animal shelter Thursday night.

A relative of the owner brought her to the shelter, saying it was unbearable to see her this way any longer.

When hillside got Barbiedoll she was less than 17 pounds and the average dog her size is at least 40.

The relative also told hillside Barbiedoll was confined to a crate 24 hours a day, and was rarely fed.

Hillside immediately brought her to the veterinary hospital, where she was treated for four days. At first, she was in such poor health, vets weren’t able to read her blood levels.

“Just with how dehydrated she was, and not knowing what her blood work looked like, it was kind of a guessing game, ‘is she going to pull through or not.”

Barbie doll is already showing signs of progress and was released Thursday afternoon to her new foster parents, and on her way to a happier life.

Hillside SPCA is working on filing charges against the dog owner who lives in Schuylkill Haven.