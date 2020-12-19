A nursing home is offering an incentive to employees to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

NAZARETH, NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Northhampton County is hoping an incentive will encourage nursing home employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Northhampton County council approved a plan Thursday to pay $750 to employees at the Gracedale Nursing Home.

Officials say employees will receive the money if they get the COVID-19 vaccination. The county cannot legally mandate that employees get vaccinated.

The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 265 COVID-19 infections among residents at the nursing home and 76 COVID related deaths.

Data also shows 75 staffers at the facility of Gracedale Nursing Home have been infected with the virus.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary says COVID vaccines will be available to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities beginning December 28th.