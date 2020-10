SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The story of a priest, who migrated to Scranton from Ireland and traveled the world promoting the Holy Rosary and family prayer, is set to premiere nationwide on Friday.

A statue of Father Peyton in the Prayer Garden next to St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton

