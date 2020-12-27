A Kwanzaa celebration has started in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The cold temperature didn’t stop people in Scranton from celebrating Kwanzaa Both indoors and outdoors.

Sunday marks the second day of Kwanzaa. A vendor festival was held as part of the celebration at the Africa freedom mall in Scranton.

“It’s supposed to be a holiday that brings people together, focus our community, not too much materialism, but just the importance of coming together and celebrating and focusing on the principles of Kwanzaa,” said Rashida Lovely the organizer.

“Unity. It takes us back to our natural roots. And it’s just a celebration of life,” Janilela Anderson said who is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

The principles of Kwanzaa are community, commerce, and purposefulness. Principals even more important right now during the pandemic.

“There are a lot of people that’s depressed, there are a lot of people that their mental stage, they can’t fight the depression. So this is something to kind of celebrate Christmas, maybe take away a little bit of that anxiety and depression away,” said Anderson.

The event was both indoors and outdoors. People could munch on food, browse through arts and crafts from local vendors, and enjoy live performances. Lovely says the celebration is also important to bring people together after a tense year.

“We’ve seen the protests and there’s so much negativity. And it seems like people can’t come together for a common cause. And the truth of the matter is that’s not the case. There’s so many wonderful things going on so we figured that it was really important this year particularly that we showcase that so people have something positive to look forward to and be hopeful about,” Lovely said.

The celebration was planned to go on all week, but due to the pandemic, it was shortened. Guest speakers will conclude this year’s celebration on Monday.

Revathi Janaswamy, Eyewitness news.