A child has died due to a hit and run in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: State police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County.
According to State Police, it happened Friday night around 6:00 p.m. in Huntington Township along the 300 Block of Bonnieville Road.
The Luzerne County Coroner has confirmed with Eyewitness News that a seven-year-old child was struck while riding his bike, and died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.
State police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call State
Police Shickshinny or 911.