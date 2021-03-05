A child has died due to a hit and run in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: State police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County.

According to State Police, it happened Friday night around 6:00 p.m. in Huntington Township along the 300 Block of Bonnieville Road.

The Luzerne County Coroner has confirmed with Eyewitness News that a seven-year-old child was struck while riding his bike, and died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

State police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call State

Police Shickshinny or 911.