A child has died due to a hit and run in Luzerne County

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: State police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County.

According to State Police, it happened Friday night around 6:00 p.m. in Huntington Township along the 300 Block of Bonnieville Road.

The Luzerne County Coroner has confirmed with Eyewitness News that a seven-year-old child was struck while riding his bike, and died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

State police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call State
Police Shickshinny or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos