9 people displaced due to house fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames overtake a house in Wilkes-Barre late Saturday morning causing nine people to be displaced.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, they received multiple calls of a structure fire at 161 Waller Street around 11:51 A.M.

Chief of Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Jay Delaney said, crews responded as the fire spread throughout the double block home and into the house next door.







Delaney stated that no residents were home at the time the fire broke out, however, nine people have been displaced.

The double block house where the initial fire started is at a total loss and the single-family house next door had extensive damage.

The report came in that fire could have been caused by an explosion but Delaney believes damage to the structure indicates that the fire was not caused by an explosion

Wilkes-Barre fire department is currently investigating the incident.

The Wilkes-Barre fire department, Hanover fire department, and Kingston fire department all responded to the scene.



