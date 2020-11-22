7th annual Warrior tree project

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Veterans and residents of Edwardsville are decorating the Warrior Tree for Christmas, Sunday.

It is a celebration to honor those serving and who are unable to return home for the holidays.

Decoration of the tree will be from noon till 1:30 P.M. Santa will later arrive at 2 P.M, and military honors will start around 2:15 P.M. The tree will then be finished by 3 P.M where a Veteran will be asked to light the tree.

Masked are required as well has social distancing. Hand sanitizer station will be available.

Eyewitness News will have a full report on the event at 6P.M.