76-year-old guard speaks out after assault

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Richard Parker, the guard assaulted on Tuesday, spoke with Eyewitness News.

Today the 76-year-old man who appeared to be assaulted in this disturbing video circulating around social media is speaking out.

Parker has been opening up and locking these courts for about two years, he says it’s not the first time he’s been targeted.

“Fourth of July, I had two M80s thrown at me and the shrapnel hit my legs. And now this time,” said Richard Parker of Williamsport.

The community center that runs the courts is taking action.

“Moving forward, the basketball courts at Flanigan Park will be closed until information is brought forward with who was involved,” FireTree Place said in a statement.

Parker’s son is supportive of the decision, but he recognizes it comes at a cost.

“It shouldn’t have to be closed down, you know. People should be out here enjoying it. This should be filled with kids right now. It’s just a shame,” said Tony Parker of Williamsport.

That sentiment was shared by some of the kids who are now locked out of a typically bustling gathering place.

“I definitely feel like this court is really popular. So I know it’s really gonna hurt some people that really like playing basketball,” said William McLean of Williamsport.

After 58 years living in Williamsport, Parker says the whole ordeal is disheartening.

“It makes me sad. And I just really can’t express how I feel,” said Richard Parker.