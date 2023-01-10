BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one woman has died as the result of a fire in a Blakely senior high-rise.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Rail Road Avenue for reports of smoke in the Blakely High Rise just after midnight.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland said in a release that a 72-year-old died in the fire. Her name is not being released at this time.

Other tenants, some in wheelchairs, were evacuated and brought to a nearby church while officials worked to relocate them for the night.

The building is owned by the Lackawanna County Housing Authority. Blakely Police and a state police fire marshal are investigating the cause of the deadly fire.