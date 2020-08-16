5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire at a gathering of about 200 mostly young people in north Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, one of a number of shootings across the city in another violent weekend.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom” and then shots from a different type of weapon.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 26. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Outlaw called another weekend of violence “disturbing” and “disheartening.”