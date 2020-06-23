4-H Club adapts to trials of coronavirus

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Coronavirus has lead to the cancelation of many events for organizations, fairs, and more. But one group that is still hard at work is 4-H.

4-H students are still hard at work and adapting through many changes through the pandemic.

Like most things, 4-H has now moved their programs online and done quite a lot of work through zoom. Even having one of their summer camps held online. They sent students packages in the mail with the things they would need for camp, met online through zoom, and still had camp virtually.

Many projects for 4-H are hands-on and have students busy all year. Some raising farm animals, while others learn skills such as sewing or cooking. These projects are all still being completed but with many fairs being canceled due to coronavirus, the students may not be able to show their work as usual.

4-H and Penn State extension Susquehanna is looking into possibilities of visual animal auctions. Others are learning to sell their meat locally.

“We have an amazing animal science team with the university for 4-H. They put together webinars and material on how to locally market livestock animals. The kids have had a chance to see how that supply and demand have been working right now. It’s hard to go to the grocery store and find meat that’s not overly priced right now.” Said 4-H educator Sarah Rae Sisson.

4-H will remain online until June 30th when the committee members will reconvene to discuss the safest options going forward.