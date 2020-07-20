Coronavirus Response

2020 Covered Bridge Festival at Knoebels canceled

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY  (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau announced the 2020 Covered Bridge and Arts Festival will be canceled.

The festival is held annually at Knoebels Amusement Park. Local leaders in accordance with Knoebels management decided that the risk is too high to have such a large crowd gathering.

“We struggled mightily in making this decision. Having a front-row-seat to the total upheaval within our industry provided us with a unique perspective that assures us we made the difficult, but correct, decision. Our primary concern was preserving the safety of our attendees, vendors, local communities, and festival staff,” said Stephanie Severn CMVB Board President.

The Covered Bridge and Arts Festival is set to return October 7-10, 2021. Organizers say they hope to celebrate the festival’s 39th anniversary next year.

