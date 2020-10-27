18-year-old arrested for shooting in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have arrested 18-year-old Ivan Watts after a shooting in Mount Pocono on Friday.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to View Court Apartments for a report of shots fired.

Their investigation revealed that there were two groups of individuals involved in a physical altercation when one person took out a gun and started firing shots.

The parties involved fled the area on foot and in vehicles.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and people involved in the two parties, police arrested Watts for firing the shots.

Additional investigation and arrests are expected to be made.