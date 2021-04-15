$100,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bradford County

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold by TOPS Friendly Markets in Towanda.

Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 for the April 14 d rawing. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

TOPS Friendly Markets, Bradford Towne Center will rec ei ve a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $79 million, or $54.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 17.