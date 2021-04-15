$100,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bradford County

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold by TOPS Friendly Markets in Towanda.

Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 for the April 14 drawing. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

TOPS Friendly Markets, Bradford Towne Center will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $79 million, or $54.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos