$100,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bradford County

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold by TOPS Friendly Markets in Towanda.
Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 for the April
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $79 million, or $54.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 17.
