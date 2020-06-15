10 more COVID-19 testing sites announced

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ten more COVID-19 testing sights will open across the commonwealth Wednesday, June 17, Governor Tom Wolf has announced.

The testing sites will be located in Walmart parking lots as a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and Pennsylvania. The Department of Health says the initiative hopes to bring more testing capabilities to residents living in areas with fewer testing sites.

“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test.”

Beginning June 17 these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance.

The testing sites that will open on Wednesday include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1887 Elmira St, Sayre, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2501 W State St, New Castle, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1566 W Main Street Ext, Grove City, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1169 South Main St, Mansfield, PA

Patients tested are required to self-isolate until receiving results.