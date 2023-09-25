Former President Trump is urging Republicans to oppose moves toward automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania, saying it will hurt GOP candidates in the state, including him in next year’s presidential election.

“Pennsylvania is at it again! The Radical Left Governor, Josh Shapiro, has just announced a switch to Automatic Voter Registration, a disaster for the Election of Republicans, including your favorite President, ME!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday. “This is a totally Unconstitutional Act, and must be met harshly by Republican Leadership in Washington and Pennsylvania. Likewise, the RNC, and Ronna McDaniel, must spend their time working on this, instead of meaningless Debates where I am up by more than 50 points.”

The second 2024 GOP presidential primary debate is scheduled for Wednesday. As with the first, Trump is not expected to participate.

Shapiro announced last week that Pennsylvania will be rolling out automatic voter registration ahead of the 2024 election cycle. Eligible voters in the state will now be automatically opted in when renewing or receiving new ID cards and driver’s licenses.

Eligible voters previously needed to personally opt in to the process to register to vote.

Automatic voter registration is not a new practice — 23 other states already use it. Shapiro’s office noted that both Democratic-led and Republican-led states have made use of the practice, including West Virginia, Georgia and Delaware.

Trump, who won Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost it in 2020 to now-President Biden, called for the GOP to fight the process.

“Start suing now, & get the right lawyers this time! The Pennsylvania Republican Party must likewise not let this happen. It will be a disaster for our Nation, which is being destroyed by these Lunatics, Marxists, & Fascists, whose only real ability is to CHEAT on Elections. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he said.