President Biden beats former President Trump by a slim 2 points in a new survey of registered voters in Pennsylvania.

In the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll, 44 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they favor Biden in next year’s election, and 42 percent said Trump.

The narrow margin — well within the 4.1 percentage point margin of error — underscores the potential for a close rematch in the crucial battleground state.

Biden received 80,555 more votes than Trump did in Pennsylvania in 2020, getting 50.01 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 48.84; the Keystone State had backed Trump in 2016.

Respondents in the latest poll saw different strengths for each candidate.

Biden was seen by voters as “the most honest and trustworthy” at 41 percent, compared to 30 percent who said the same of Trump. Voters also said Biden “has the character and good judgment needed to be president” at 42 percent, compared to 32 percent who said Trump better exhibited that quality. Voters said Biden was closest to their “views on values issues, such as abortion and gay marriage” at 46 percent, compared to 35 percent who said Trump better fit that description.

Trump, on the other hand, was described as “most prepared to handle the economy” at 49 percent, compared to Biden’s 38 percent. Voters said Trump “will better handle the job of commander in chief of the military” at 47 percent, compared to Biden’s 39 percent.

When voters were asked who “best understands the concerns of ordinary Americans,” 42 percent said Biden, and 41 percent said Trump. A plurality of voters said “both” when asked which candidate is too old to serve, but another 41 percent selected Biden and 4 percent selected Trump. Meanwhile, 10 percent said neither.

The poll was conducted by phone and online Oct. 11-22 among 873 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 393 Democrats, 359 Republicans and 121 independents.