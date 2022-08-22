The Hill - PA Politics

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
87°
Wilkes-Barre
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Little League World Series
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cases in PA
Healthbeat
National News
Veterans Voices
Veterans Views
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Newsmakers
Eyewitness To History
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Pennsylvania Governor Debate
Pennsylvania Senate Debates
This Week In Pennsylvania
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Cook Political Report shifts Pennsylvania Senate …
Video
Doorbell cam captures mountain lion in LA
Video
Watch: Passengers throw punches in airport brawl
Video
Affidavit: 184 classified docs found at Trump home
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Little League World Series
High School Sports
National Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Inside NY Baseball
Big Race – Daytona
Puppy Picks 2022
Top Stories
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #2 Lakeland
Video
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #3 Danville
Video
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #4 Old Forge
Video
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #5 Loyalsock
Video
NEPA’s Children First
Here’s To You Kid!
Paola’s Parenting Playbook
A Little Love
Athlete of the Week
School Bus Safety
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Medical Minute
Your Health Live
Top Stories
Handling a divorce with Vinsko & Associates
Video
Top Stories
Driving children’s futures!
Video
Top Stories
Your weekly Times Leader Media Group update
Video
Subaru owners love their pets!
Video
An adoptable pup!
Video
Don’t let an insurance coverage gap lead to a health …
Video
Community
Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972
Community Calendar
Opioid Crisis
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
No TXT NEPA
NEPA Restaurant Guide
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Parade
Submit Photos
Vaccinate NEPA
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Coupon Bug
Law and You
Financial Forum
PA Pros
Job Corner
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Hill - PA Politics
Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in …
Top The Hill - PA Politics Headlines
Fetterman campaign raises $500K in wake of viral …
Cook Political Report shifts Pennsylvania Senate …
Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in escalation of …
More News
Affidavit: 184 classified docs found at Trump home
Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police
Bridge inspection to cause lane restriction on I-81
Doughnuts for dogs at Krispy Kreme
Football Friday is underway for the 2022 season
Police investigating dump truck set on fire near …
Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues
End of an era: 102-year-old school closes
Man charged with over 100 counts pornography
Multiple sent to hospital in head-on crash, police
View All Top News
Trending Stories
Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police
Multiple sent to hospital in head-on crash, police
Man charged with over 100 counts pornography
Gov. Wolf pardons over 2,000 Pennsylvanians
2023 calendar contest at Environmental Education …