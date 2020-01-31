Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Black History Month
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Elevated Lead Levels Discovered in More Scranton School District Buildings
Columbia County Man Accused of Killing His Parents
Local Business Says Hazleton Parking Enforcement Is Too Strict
United Way Visits Luzerne County Head Start
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
1-on-1 with New RailRiders Manager, and Bloomsburg Native, Doug Davis
Top Stories
Competitive Eater from Pocono Pines Takes on Unique Challenge for Super Bowl Week
George Toma of Edwardsville Going Strong as the Super Bowl “Sod God”
Bloomsburg Native Doug Davis Named Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Manager
Local Basketball Community Shares Memories of Kobe Bryant
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam January 31, 2020
Top Stories
PAlive! Katie Workman January 31, 2020
Top Stories
PAlive! Farmer Pat January 31, 2020
PAlive! YCL Pottsville Event January 30, 2020
PAlive! Author Tim Mengle January 30, 2020
PAlive! PA Law (Choosing an Attorney) January 30, 2020
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
A Little Love
Buddy Check
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Senate Impeachment Trial Continues
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
carl
Columbia County Man Accused of Killing His Parents
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Columbia County Man Accused of Killing His Parents
Elevated Lead Levels Discovered in More Scranton School District Buildings
Two Monroe County Women Indicted For Not Paying Employees’ Taxes
Largest Indoor Sustainable Greenhouse Opens in Pennsylvania
Crash Shuts Down Route 115 in Monroe County
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou