Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
House panel grills Boeing CEO over 737 Max safety
Digital Exclusive: Career Closet Helps Students ‘Dress to Impress’
Funding targets NEPA opioid-related deaths
Living with HIV in NEPA
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Top Stories
2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #11
Top Stories
Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West Claim District II Field Hockey Championships
Local CFB Roundup 10/26
2019 FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week #10 (10/25)
Karen Klassner Closing in on 700-Win Milestone as Seminary Field Hockey Coach
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Skip Bidell October 30, 2019
Top Stories
-PAlive! Susan Bartell October 30, 2019
Top Stories
PAlive! YCL Amerihealth Caritas October 30, 2019
PAlive! CAPAA October 30, 2019
PAlive! Dr. Richardson October 30, 2019
PAlive! Bar Louie October 30, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
No TXT NEPA
Pledge of Allegiance
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
CMA Awards
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
career closet
Digital Exclusive: Career Closet Helps Students ‘Dress to Impress’
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
List of Halloween Events Postponed Due to Weather
ESU student facing rape charges
Halloween Weather Update: What You Need To Know
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Funeral Services Held for 13-Year-old Fire Victim
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou