bus driver

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre/Scr
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Axe Throwing Comes To NEPA
Top Stories
Times Leader newspaper in Pennsylvania sold to Avant
Driver fired after driving with a suspended license
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Receives $22,000 Donation From The Darden Foundation
Cause of fatal fire in Shamokin determined to be accidental
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Top Stories
Allergy Alert: August 2, 2019
Top Stories
Allergy Alert: August 1, 2019
Allergy Alert: July, 31 2019
Allergy Alert: July, 30 2019
Allergy Alert: July, 29 2019
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
Top Stories
2019 GOLF CHALLENGE: Hidden Valley
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Tyler Labine at the Pocono Raceway
Valley West Grad Tyler Yankosky Getting First Taste of Pro Baseball
NBA Forward Alize Johnson Giving Back to his Hometown of Williamsport
Hall of Famer Mike Mussina Honored by Williamsport Crosscutters
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA Live! YCL SPCA of Luzerne County August 1, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! Cooper Cup Benefit August 1, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! WVCA Pop Up Party August 1, 2019
PA Live! PA Law (Summer Reminders) August 1, 2019
PA Live! Holtzmann Effect August 1, 2019
PA Live! Times Leader August 1, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
What Do You Think
No TXT NEPA
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
bus driver
Driver fired after driving with a suspended license
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Driver fired after driving with a suspended license
Beaten Luzerne man speaks about his attack
Mother of boy found in Denver storage unit pleads to abuse
Three schools coming together to form one band.
Family Seeks Justice in Son’s Assault
Don't Miss
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Severe Weather Handbook
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos