Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
I-Team
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
One Injured in Wilkes-Barre Fire
Olympic champion’s plans skating into focus
PA Turnpike Tolls Will Increase Again in 2020
Luzerne County Murderer Dies in Prison
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Lackawanna College QB Matt Cavallaro to be Preferred Walk-On at WVU
Top Stories
Valley View’s Janaasah Boone Wins 2019 Fiore Cesare Award
Wyoming Seminary wins Cougar Holiday Classic
(10) Penn State Downs (17) Memphis in 84th Cotton Bowl
Williamsport Boys, Loyalsock Girls grab wins in Lycoming County, Friday Night
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Blind Choice December 26, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live: Regifting!
Top Stories
PA Live: Remembering Those We Lost in 2019
PA Live: A Look Back at 2019
PA Live: Schuylkill Ballet
PA Live: New Year’s Eve Magic
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
Veterans’ Expo & Job Fair
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live Stream: Fire Crews Battle Blaze in Wilkes-Barre
burned
One Injured in Wilkes-Barre Fire
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Luzerne County Murderer Dies in Prison
Meet the first babies of 2020
Eyewitness News Event Stream
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
PA Turnpike Tolls Will Increase Again in 2020
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou