bleach attack

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Black History Month
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Washington Avenue in Plymouth closed after crash
Police: Man splashed with bleach during robbery
Police looking for person who used counterfeit money
Diner finds temporary home after fire
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Susquehanna, Lycoming Men, Scranton Women Punch Tickets to NCAA Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Bloomsburg, Danville Girls, Montoursville Boys Win District IV Championships
Video
Wilkes-Barre Area, Holy Cross, Scranton Prep Boys Win District II Championships
Video
Dunmore, West Scranton Girls Win District II Championships
Video
Old Forge & Hazleton, Wallenpaupack Boys Win District 2 Championships Friday Night
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam February 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Mental Health and Development Services February 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Kirby Center February 28, 2020
Video
PAlive! Firkin Fundraiser February 28, 2020
Video
PAlive! Diamondback Football February 28, 2020
Video
Palive! YCL Henry Schein Cares February 27, 2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bleach attack
Police: Man splashed with bleach during robbery
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Traffic restrictions announced for President Trump Scranton visit
Susquehanna County borough given new life with downtown revitalization
Video
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Weis Markets Shopping Spree Sweepstakes
Eyewitness News “Read Across America”
Don't Miss
Basketball Madness
Weis Markets Shopping Spree Sweepstakes
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou