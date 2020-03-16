bishop ronald w. gainer

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, March 17th
Video
Berwick pub & eatery goes into shutdown with community support
Video
Census Bureau forms Coronavirus Task Force
Video
Wine and Spirits stores to cease operations Tuesday
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Last day for golf? State-wide shutdown could close local courses for at least two weeks
Video
Following buzzer-beating win, Loyalsock boys’ season paused on the state quarterfinals
Video
Little League Districts 16 & 31 To Move Back Season
Video
Coronavirus concerns shake up local sports landscape in unprecedented fashion
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Andrea Woroch March 16, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Restaurant Week Marley’s Brewery & Grille March 16, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Larry Lynch March 16, 2020
Video
PAlive! Grasshopper Lawns March 16, 2020
Video
Palive! Trending Topics
Video
Palive! Hot Video
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Response
Coronavirus by the numbers
School Closures
PA Department of Health Latest
Governor orders business closures statewide
bishop ronald w. gainer
Harrisburg Diocese Bishop Suspends Masses
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Governor orders business closures statewide
Video
Non-essential businesses to shut down across the state
Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to close all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
Coronavirus by the numbers
Don't Miss
Basketball Madness
Weis Markets Shopping Spree Sweepstakes
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou