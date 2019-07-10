Avoca Airport

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre/Scr
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Hispanic Heritage Month
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Jim Thorpe man questioned after attempting to board plane with a handgun
Arrest made in cold case murder in Philadelphia
Eyewitness to History: Japan Surrenders to End WWII, 1945
Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, September 4th
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
Top Stories
SWB RailRiders Improbably Clinch North Division Title with Dramatic 14-13 Win over Syracuse
Top Stories
South Williamsport’s McGinn Goes Low at Regional Golf Tourney in New Jersey
2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week 3
2019 FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 2 (8/30)
Valley West Wins in Jack Baranski’s Debut as Head Coach
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA Live! YCL Luzerne County Fair September 3, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! Hottest Color 2020 September 3, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! Tricky Tuesday September 3, 2019
PA Live! Kia Malone (Fair Foods) September 3, 2019
PA Live! Susu’s Sud’s (Soap Making) September 3, 2019
PA Live! Sapphire Salon and Spa September 3, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
What Do You Think
No TXT NEPA
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian
Avoca Airport
Jim Thorpe man questioned after attempting to board plane with a handgun
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Admitted killer, Isaiah “Glizzy” Jennings, sentenced to up to 48 years in prison
Edwardsville Police seek help in identifying illegal dumpers
Eyewitness News Live Stream
22-year-old shot early Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Severe Weather Handbook
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou