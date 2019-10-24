associate radiologist

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Drug price bill renamed for Elijah Cummings
Digital Exclusive: ‘Rocky Horror’ Returns
Our Planet, Our Future: UN Day 2019
Open mic comment regarding planned SCI Retreat closing going viral
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Top Stories
Karen Klassner Closing in on 700-Win Milestone as Seminary Field Hockey Coach
Top Stories
2019 District IV Cross Country Championships
2019-20 Bucknell Basketball Media Day
2019 District II Cross Country Championships
Pottsville Football Prepares for North Schuylkill with Division Title on the Line
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Heidi Powell October 24, 2019
Top Stories
PAlive! PA Law (Defective Products) October 24, 2019
Top Stories
PAlive! SPCA Coloring Books October 24, 2019
PAlive! Dr. Mike Roussell October 24, 2019
PAlive! Back Breakers Wrestling October 24, 2019
PAlive! Times Leader October 24, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
No TXT NEPA
Pledge of Allegiance
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
CMA Awards
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
associate radiologist
Male breast cancer: a survivor story
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Open mic comment regarding planned SCI Retreat closing going viral
BREAKING: Body Found Inside Home on Wayne Avenue After Early Morning Fire
Teen dies after early morning Scranton fire
New e-prescription law for controlled substances
Popular restaurant returning to downtown Wilkes-Barre
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou