Ali Monsen

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre/Scr
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Long-Awaited Bridge to Open in Jim Thorpe
Top Stories
Lycoming County Deadly Plane Crash
Digital Exclusive: Mission to Return the Flags
Digital Exclusive: ‘Try Not To Suck Golf Tournament’
Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to theft
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Top Stories
Allergy Alert: August 9, 2019
Top Stories
Allergy Alert: August 8, 2019
Allergy Alert: August 6, 2019
Allergy Alert: August 5, 2019
Allergy Alert: August 2, 2019
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
Top Stories
2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #10 Old Forge
Top Stories
New Coaches and New Teams at Wyoming Valley Conference Football Media Day
Schuylkill League Football Media Day 2019
Logan McGinn of South Williamsport Competes at U.S. Kids Golf World Championships
2019 GOLF CHALLENGE: Mountain Laurel
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA Live! YCL Pottsville August 12, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! UPMC (Backpack Safety) August 12, 2019
Top Stories
PA Live! Motivation Monday (Burpees) August 12, 2019
PA Live! Back Mountain Veterinary Hospital August 12, 2019
PA Live! Horizon Federal Credit Union August 12, 2019
PA Live! DM Performance Works August 12, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
What Do You Think
No TXT NEPA
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Ali Monsen
Subway Employee Accused of Drugging Police Officer’s Drink
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Digital Exclusive: Mission to Return the Flags
PA Live! Sunny and Soko August 12, 2019
East Stroudsburg man in jail after parking lot shooting
Walmart to Remove Violent Videos Out of Respect to Victims of Recent Shootings
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Don't Miss
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Severe Weather Handbook
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos