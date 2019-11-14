Survivor Casting Call

Do you have what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast? You’ll have a chance to find out when CBS’ Survivor holds an open casting call at Mt. Airy Casino Resort on Friday, December 13 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Don’t miss your chance to become a castaway in the running for $1 million dollars! Line starts at 7:00am. Registration begins at 9:00am.

First 300 applicants guaranteed audition.

No Application Needed

– Survivor Eligibility Requirements (37 KB)

– Survivor Video and Release Waiver (28 KB)

Have Questions?

About Survivor

Eighteen castaways will compete against each other on SURVIVOR, when the Emmy Award-winning series returns on Wednesdays on CBS Television Network. This edition of SURVIVOR, filmed in Cagayan, a province in the Philippines, will be themed “Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty.” The groupings of these tribes, each comprised of six castaways, reflect the distinguishing qualities that people bring to the game and test whether there is any truth to the pre-conceived notion that that certain characteristics will help you win the game of SURVIVOR. All castaways will compete to outwit, outplay, outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

