EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year. Time for the 28/22 News 2023 Super Puppy Bowl.

Across the country, Clear The Shelters is a unifying initiative that brings together the power of our stations and local shelters who lead the way in pet care for what is traditionally the largest single day adoption event in the country.

In 2023, Clear The Shelters will be a month-long campaign. On Friday, August 11th we will reach out to our community to share the need for pet adoption. Our W&L Subaru Super Puppy Bowl will run on our stations and be live streamed in this article.

Then, at 7:00 p.m. on WYOU, we will broadcast two specials. At 7:00 p.m., NBC`s “Clear The Shelter” program will feature pet adoption and needs across the country. At 7:30 p.m., PA live! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak will host “Finding A Forever Home”, our local program on the needs for pet adoptions right here in NEPA County.