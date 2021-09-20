Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Resources for help in our area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Many organizations throughout the state of Pennsylvania are working together to provide mental health, suicide prevention education, and awareness events.

HOPE Program: In Luzerne County for ages 15-25, the HOPE Program is an intensive program for those with first-time psychosis that can be caused by severe stress, anxiety, or trauma. They provide case management, med management, mobile therapy, and a 24/7 crisis center.

Carbon, Monore and Pike County Mental Health and Development Services: Carbon, Monore, and Pike County Mental Health Services vision statement is to promote an environment where all community members receive the support they need to be self-sufficient and to maintain quality of life in a community that offers acceptance and embraces recovery. The facility provides access to quality behavioral health and development services that empower individuals and families on a journey to wellness.

Scranton Counseling Center: At the Scranton Counseling Center, they provide a full range of programs for all stages of life from newborn to adult. The services they offer range from individual and group therapy, adult and child case management, and child counseling ad school-based services.

Susquehanna County Suicide Awareness Initiative: The Susquehanna County Suicide Awareness Initiative’s Facebook has dedicated itself to offering information regarding suicide awareness and prevention. They aim to identify resources and gaps in services in order to prevent the incidence of youth suicide and suicidal behavior in Susquehanna County. An upcoming event held at the Montrose Public Library regarding youth and mental health will take place on September 22nd.

Bradford and Sullivan County Office of Mental Health: The Bradford and Sullivan County facility aims to provide services and planning for the provision of services for individuals needing mental health supports, which include inpatient treatment and peer support.

CMSU Montour – Behavioral Health Base Service Unity: The facility provides service to Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union County, to individuals with a mental health diagnosis. CMSU is here to assists consumers who are experiencing mental health emergencies and lack the resource to assist themselves. Their top priority is an intervention for suicidal and depressed individuals.

Below you can find Mental Health Crisis Hotlines in a county near you:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) Military/Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (570) 824-3521 Wilkes-Barre and Upper Luzerne County (Community Counseling Services) Adults: (570) 552-6000

Children: (570) 825-6425 Hazleton and Lower Luzerne County (Northeast Counseling Services) Adults: (570) 455-6385

Children: (570) 455-6385 Nanticoke (Northeast Counseling Services) (570)735-7590 Tunkhannock/Wyoming County Adults: (570) 836-2795

Children: (570) 825-6425 Crisis Intervention – (Monroe, Carbon, Pike) (570) 421-2901 Lackawanna County (Scranton Counsel Center) (570) 348-6100 Susquehanna County (570) 278-6822 CMSU- Montour (Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union) (570) 275-4962 Bradford/Sullivan County Mental Health Services (570) 265-1760

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. Services in our area are happy to provide the resources and information to help take action and build awareness to prevent suicide within the community.