Stroke: Know The Signs

Mission, Vision & Values
Our Vision
Excellence and leadership…improving the health of our community.
Our MissionOur comprehensive health system will meet the changing health needs of our community in a compassionate, collaborative and cost-effective manner… consistent with our Core Values.
Our Core Values
Our Core Values – integrity, accountability, teamwork, compassion and courtesy – are the foundation upon which all our interactions take place.
Our Locations
Berwick Hospital Center
701 East 16th Street
Berwick, PA 18603
(570) 759-5000
Avg ER Wait: 3min About ER Wait Times
First Hospital
562 Wyoming Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 552-3900
Moses Taylor Hospital
700 Quincy Avenue
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 770-5000
Avg ER Wait: 17 min About ER Wait Times
Regional Hospital of Scranton
746 Jefferson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 770-3000
Avg ER Wait: 5 min About ER Wait Times
Tyler Memorial Hospital
5950 State Route 6
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2161
Avg ER Wait: 8min About ER Wait Times
Wilkes-Barre General Hospital
575 North River Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18764
(570) 829-8111
Avg ER Wait: 10 min About ER Wait Times
