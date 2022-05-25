STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.

The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.

Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.

In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.

Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped to 86% in roughly that same period.

In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.

April refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in April

Pennsylvania

#1. Syria: 28

#2. Ukraine: 25

#3. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 19

#4. Iraq: 4

#5. Burma: 4

#6. Nepal: 3

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551

#2. Syria: 539

#3. Burma: 226

#4. Afghanistan: 151

#5. Ukraine: 105

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Pennsylvania: 182

National: 2,511

Top states

#1. California: 274

#2. Michigan: 263

#3. Pennsylvania: 182

#4. New York: 179

#5. Florida: 150

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Pennsylvania: 101

National: 2,528

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 304

#2. Texas: 243

#3. Michigan: 152

#4. Arizona: 147

#5. Ohio: 128

#3. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Pennsylvania: 50

National: 809

Top states

#1. Washington: 243

#2. California: 159

#3. Pennsylvania: 50

#4. Missouri: 42

#5. Ohio: 38

#4. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Pennsylvania: 45

National: 1,170

Top states

#1. Texas: 100

#2. North Carolina: 91

#3. New York: 65

#4. Idaho: 57

#5. Illinois: 56

#5. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Pennsylvania: 29

National: 928

Top states

#1. New York: 133

#2. Wisconsin: 121

#3. Texas: 90

#4. Indiana: 59

#5. North Carolina: 58

#6. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Pennsylvania: 19

National: 235

Top states

#1. California: 36

#2. Michigan: 36

#3. Pennsylvania: 19

#4. Texas: 17

#5. Ohio: 16

#7. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Pennsylvania: 15

National: 489

Top states

#1. California: 106

#2. Texas: 60

#3. New Jersey: 49

#4. Georgia: 30

#5. Arizona: 23

#8. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Pennsylvania: 8

National: 249

Top states

#1. Florida: 26

#2. Texas: 25

#3. Massachusetts: 24

#4. Virginia: 20

#5. North Carolina: 17

#9. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Pennsylvania: 7

National: 284

Top states

#1. California: 69

#2. Maryland: 34

#3. Virginia: 25

#4. New York: 19

#5. Texas: 18

#10. Kazakhstan

Refugees that arrived from Kazakhstan since October

Pennsylvania: 5

National: 10

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 5

#2. New York: 5

#11. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Pennsylvania: 4

National: 102

Top states

#1. Iowa: 14

#2. Minnesota: 10

#3. Arizona: 10

#4. Maryland: 9

#5. Ohio: 9

#12. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 53

Top states

#1. California: 7

#2. Tennessee: 7

#3. Georgia: 6

#4. Texas: 5

#5. Colorado: 4

#13. Nepal

Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 6

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 3

#2. Ohio: 1

#3. Iowa: 1

#4. Texas: 1

#14. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 111

Top states

#1. California: 27

#2. Georgia: 16

#3. Virginia: 15

#4. Texas: 13

#5. Arizona: 5

#15. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 219

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 62

#2. Ohio: 19

#3. Washington: 19

#4. Kentucky: 14

#5. New York: 13

#16. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 216

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 24

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Texas: 19

#5. Missouri: 19

#17. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 2

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 2

#18. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 313

Top states

#1. Colorado: 39

#2. California: 38

#3. Virginia: 36

#4. Washington: 26

#5. Texas: 25

#19. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October

Pennsylvania: 1

National: 21

Top states

#1. Ohio: 6

#2. California: 5

#3. New York: 3

#4. Wisconsin: 3

#5. Virginia: 2