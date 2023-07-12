Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon on day six of the manhunt for an escaped prisoner out of Warren County.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison early Friday morning and a total reward of up to $19,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment, using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, will be holding a news conference Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at the Youngsville Borough/ Municipal Building in Youngsville, Pa.

Watch the full news conference in the player below.

During recent searches for Burham, small stockpiles or campsites were found in wooded areas.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Pennsylvania State Police reported the pace and scope of the search for escapee Michael Burham has “dramatically increased.”

During Tuesday afternoon’s update, police revealed there were possible sightings and several break-ins reported Monday night. However, none of them apparently provided any clue to Burham’s whereabouts.

Police have described Burham as a “survivalist” with military training, prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies are currently participating in the manhunt.

On Wednesday, the Warren County Commissioners announced the Warren County Jail is planning for security improvements and an ongoing policy review in light of Burham’s recent escape.

During the Wednesday morning news conference, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said Burham escaped from the caged exercise area where a small portion of the chain link fence beams were broken.

Eggleston noted every aspect of the jail’s security is being evaluated and any gaps will be corrected.

Burham reportedly escaped quicker than anyone could respond.

Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Col. Bivens said they have learned over the course of the investigation that a drone may have been operating in the immediate area of the jail prior to his escape and area asking for the public’s help with more information and to see if there may be a connection to the escape.

Burham is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police were able to rule out one reported sighting, but did find other items that are still awaiting DNA testing to see if they match Burham.

Lt. Col. Bivens said “we’ve continued a very aggressive search. We’ve cleared a lot of areas. We continue to follow up on every single tip or lead that comes in. With every one of those I truly believe we get closer and closer to capturing him. So my message to the residents would be continue your vigilance, continue to do the things we’ve asked you to do to keep your homes secure, your vehicles secure. Don’t allow things to lay out that he might find value in.”

Watch below: Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston speaks following state police news conference on escaped prisoner

Residents in the Warren County area are asked to continue to review their door cameras on a regular basis and to alert police of anything suspicious.

“We will capture him,” reiterated Lt. Col. Bivens.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Burham is asked to contact the Command Post at 717-265-9650, which has recently been relocated due to the expansion of resources.